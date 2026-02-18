Kentucky goes from up eight on Georgia to down five at halftime

Well, that was frustrating.

After leading by as many as eight in the first half, up 27-19 at the 7:34 mark, Kentucky not only choked it away, but let Georgia build a five-point lead at the break, up 39-34. The Wildcats have turned it over seven times, leading to 10 points the other way, while also losing the bench scoring battle 16-4. Shot selection was a disaster and the defensive slip-ups piled up in a hurry.

They played lazily and unfocused down the stretch when all of the momentum favored the home team with Rupp Arena ready to finish off the Bulldogs. Instead, the Wildcats will be playing from behind once again.

Otega Oweh has a game-high 12 points, followed by Collin Chandler with six, Malachi Moreno, Denzel Aberdeen and Andrija Jelavic with four apiece and Jasper Johnson and Brandon Garrison with two. They’re shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three and 62.5 percent at the line.

On the other end, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain have nine each, followed by Somto Cyril with eight points and four rebounds. They’re shooting 41.2 percent overall, 35.3 percent from deep and 71.4 percent at the charity stripe.

20 minutes to figure it out.