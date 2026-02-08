Kentucky is going to need another second-half comeback vs. Tennessee

Kentucky came back from 17 points down in Knoxville, 11 at halftime, to beat Tennessee last month. The Cats will need another second-half comeback to complete the sweep tonight. After 20 minutes of play, Tennessee leads Kentucky by 14, 47-33. The story of the game so far? Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who have combined for 33 points, just as many as Kentucky’s entire team.

Kentucky got off to a hot start, making its first four shots to take an 8-5 lead. Tennessee punched right back, taking the lead at the 14:41 mark with a Gillespie three-pointer. That would be one of eight threes by Gillespie and Ament. Thanks to sharp-shooting by the two, the Vols built a 10-point lead with 7:06 to go.

Ament and Gillespie kept shooting, but the Cats didn’t give up. Denzel Aberdeen finally hit Kentucky’s first three with 5:12 to go. Collin Chandler hit the second a minute and a half later to cut an 11-point lead to eight. Trent Noah got a steal and made both free throws after being fouled on his layup attempt, cutting it to six. Unfortunately, Ament pushed Tennessee’s lead back to double-digits. He’s up to 19 points already, Gillespie 14. Each has hit four threes.

While Tennessee has hit eight threes, Kentucky has only made two. Twenty-two of Kentucky’s 33 points have come in the paint. It’s only the first half, but the 3-9 mark from the free-throw line isn’t great either. Tennessee is outrebounding Kentucky 21-14 and has 15 assists to the Cats’ 8. Otega Oweh is the only Cat in double figures, with 12 points.

Still 20 minutes to go. Kentucky has been in this spot before, but coming back when Nate Ament is playing like that is gonna be tough.