Kentucky, Gonzaga mutually agree to end six-year series

Kentucky and Gonzaga have mutually agreed to cancel the remainder of their six-year series with two matchups left on the schedule, multiple sources tell KSR. The Wildcats were set to host the Bulldogs in 2026, followed by the finale at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane in 2027.

It is an opportunity for both programs to reevaluate future scheduling priorities, both in conference and non-conference play.

The Zags won the first two matchups in Spokane (Nov. 2022) and Lexington (Feb. 2024), respectively, before the Cats earned a 90-89 overtime victory in Seattle in Mark Pope’s first season with the program in Dec. 2024. GU then responded with a statement 94-59 victory over UK in Nashville in Dec. 2025.

The current series ends with Gonzaga leading 3-2 all-time, which also includes an 80-72 win for the Wildcats in Maui back in Nov. 2002.

Kentucky will take on Kansas in the Champions Classic on Nov. 10 in Chicago, North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19 in New York City and Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 27, among other confirmed dates on the schedule for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

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