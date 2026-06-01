Kentucky is in good shape to land 4-star IOL Dominic Black

Is Kentucky on the verge of landing another four-star high school recruit?

Interior offensive lineman Dominic Black announced Monday that he’s down to five college finalists with a decision date set for Wednesday, June 10. Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia Tech are all after the New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village product, who is ranked No. 245 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Less than an hour after he posted his top five, a trio of RPM picks came in from national writers, all of them predicting Black to land with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman is currently scheduled to officially visit UK on June 5-7. Defending national champion Indiana is viewed as Kentucky’s biggest competition.

After visiting Lexington for Junior Day in mid-January, Black announced an offer from Kentucky on January 30 from offensive line assistant coach Paul Rodriguez. New offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich has since led the charge for the Wildcats. Black took another unofficial visit to check out UK in March, where he was able to meet with head coach Will Stein. Leftwich even paid him a visit at his school just last month.

“Kentucky has stood out to me throughout this whole process,” Black recently told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They did a great job recruiting me as well as my family.

“Coach Stein built some of the most productive offenses in college football as offensive coordinator. (Coach Leftwich), they’re both young recruiters with energy and that sticks out to me. Coach Leftwich has had success on the offensive line in his past jobs and continues to build a great relationship with me.”

Landing Black would be a massive boost to an already impressive 2027 recruiting class for Stein. With 19 commits on board, UK’s group ranks 21st nationally and 8th in the SEC. Headlined by borderline five-star QB Jake Nawrot, there are five four-star prospects currently committed, although none of them are on the offensive line. Black would immediately become UK’s second-highest rated commit if he ends up choosing the ‘Cats.