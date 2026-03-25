Kentucky Gymnastics to Host NCAA Tournament Regional

The Kentucky Gymnastics team is doing something rarely seen in Lexington. The Wildcats are hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional.

Kentucky earned the No. 16 overall seed to host a Regional competition for the first time since 2010. It’s the ninth straight year the Wildcats have earned a national seed. Kentucky had never secured a national seed until this streak began in 2017.

Historic Memorial Coliseum got an $82 million facelift just in time for the gymnastics team to bring the competition to Kentucky. The Lexington Regional competition is April 2, 3, and 5. All-session tickets are available now, with single-session tickets on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Lexington Regional will also host the No. 1 overall seed and Defending National Champs, Oklahoma. It’s the Sooners’ second trip to Lexington this season, defeating Kentucky 197.550-196.475 in January.

Two other SEC foes will be making the trip to Kentucky next week. The Cats previously tied No. 9 Arkansas, and suffered a narrow defeat to No. 8 Missouri by .025. The Lexington Regional will also host teams from Ohio State, North Carolina State, Maryland, Central Michigan, and Rutgers.

Kentucky Gymnastics will begin its postseason competition in a Semifinal between No. 1 Oklahoma, Ohio State, and the winner of Central Michigan and Rutgers. The action begins on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The top two teams from each Friday Semifinal will meet on Sunday. Two of those four will qualify for spots at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth.

I will not pretend to share how the events are scored, but I can tell you that it will be an exciting, high-flying affair at Historic Memorial Coliseum. Secure your tickets to potentially witness history as the Wildcats compete for a National Championship.

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