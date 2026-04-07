Kentucky has call with Utah transfer Terrence Brown

Add another to the growing list of confirmed contacts for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats on day one of the transfer portal. The latest? Utah guard Terrence Brown, who announced he would be testing the draft waters and exploring his options in the portal on Monday.

It didn’t take long for Pope to get in touch with the 6-3 junior, who averaged 19.9 points per game as the Utes’ leading scorer in 2025-26. He also added 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals with 2.4 turnovers per contest while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from three and 77.5 percent at the line.

Brown started his career at Fairleigh Dickinson — he was actually Ansley Almonor‘s teammate in 2023-24 — and averaged 20.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.2 APG and 2.2 SPG in 2024-25.

He shared a picture talking with Pope on a FaceTime call on his Snapchat story, adding the caption, “Kentucky chatttttt” this afternoon.

Brown is rated as the No. 28 overall transfer and No. 7 shooting guard in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He joins the likes of LSU’s Dedan Thomas Jr. and Washington’s Zoom Diallo in having virtual meetings with Kentucky to open the portal cycle on Tuesday, sources tell KSR.

Could the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention with a single season of eligibility remaining be spending it in Lexington? Pope is clearly interested, calling him up on day one.

Take a look at the talented scoring guard:

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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