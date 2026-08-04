Kentucky has scheduled multiple fall ball exhibitions

The 2027 college baseball season is still six months away but the prep for the next road to Omaha has already begun. Players will be reporting back to campus later this month. Fall ball will be here before you know it. Kentucky’s schedule is getting finalist. October will be a busy month.

While everyone else dives deep into the football season, the Bat Cats will take the diamond to play four exhibition games. D1 Baseball’s Mark Etheridge reports that Nick Mingione‘s squad will play in consecutive weekends in October.

Date Opponent Location Oct. 4 (Sunday) Cincinnati Prasco Park (Mason, Ohio) Oct. 11 (Sunday) Xavier Kentucky Proud Park Oct. 16 (Friday) Indiana Bart Kaufman Field Oct. 25 (Sunday) Morehead State Kentucky Proud Park

Cincinnati was an NCAA Tournament team out of the Big 12 last season. Xavier made the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and has been a common non-conference opponent for Kentucky over the years. Indiana missed the postseason last year but has been to the NCAA Tournament three times in seven years under head coach Jeff Mercer. Kentucky catcher Brayden Ricketts will face his old team in that October scrimmage. Morehead State upset Kentucky last year in the home opener at Kentucky Proud Park. The Bat Cats will face some challenges.

Kentucky faced a West Virginia team in a fall scrimmage in 2026. That ended up being important since those two programs met in a regional championship. Will that happen again in 2027? That is to be determined but Mingione’s squad will be challenged in the fall.

Roster Deep Dive: 2027 Kentucky Baseball

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