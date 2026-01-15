Kentucky has two walk-off winners at LSU in two weeks, getting payback for 2024

Once known for a 31-point comeback and an 86-point half, LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center has become the place for last-second chaos when Kentucky is in town. The last two Kentucky-LSU men’s games in the PMAC ended in buzzer-beaters. Add in Kentucky women’s win there two weeks ago, and it’s been nothing but last-second madness in Baton Rouge when Big Blue Nation comes to town.

Two weeks ago, it was Kentucky women’s basketball silencing the bayou. Down one late against No. 5 LSU in the SEC opener, the Wildcats put the ball in Tonie Morgan’s hands for the final shot. She ran the clock down, then drained a three from in front of Kentucky’s bench at the horn, setting off a celebration by the road team in blue.

Then tonight, the men’s team made it two Kentucky walk-offs in two weeks, delivering another heartbreaking loss for LSU. Down by one, Malachi Moreno caught the full-court heave and hit the game-winning jumper with 0.0 on the clock.

Watch them stitched together below.

2024 redemption

It was the home team Tigers with the game-winner two years ago, when Rob Dillingham’s go-ahead jumper was erased by a buzzer-beating putback on the other end. Dillingham scored 10 straight points and sank what seemed like Kentucky’s game-winner with 12 seconds to go, only for LSU to win at the horn, 75-74.

Kentucky’s next trip back to Baton Rouge felt nothing like 2024, considering basically everyone involved is different now. But the ending? Somehow the same, only in reverse.

LSU thought it had the game in hand with a lead, two shots, and 1.6 seconds to go. Instead, the Tigers missed both, setting the stage for another buzzer-beater. Moreno caught the long inbound pass, turned, and hit the last-second winner, flipping the script from 2024 in the same building. Same 75-74 score. It’s becoming a tradition.