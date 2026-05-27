Kentucky Head Coach Will Stein is in Favor of CFP Expansion

The annual SEC Spring Meetings have transformed from a procedural affair into an important part of the offseason calendar. Coaches and administrators gather to share their grievances, then search for solutions to fix many of the problems in the world of college athletics. During Will Stein‘s first trip to Destin, he didn’t hesitate to speak his mind, although he admitted he probably wasn’t the loudest voice in the room.

“I would be lying if I told you it wasn’t pretty surreal when I’m placed in between Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin,” Stein shared with Paul Finebaum.

Mark Stoops rarely joined the SEC Network on camera for a Q&A, but the new Kentucky head coach couldn’t pass up his first opportunity to sit alongside Paul Finebaum. The voice of the SEC prodded for some gossip, but didn’t get much. Stein and Jon Sumrall chatted about their Morgan Wallen concert experiences. However, things did get more interesting when the subject turned to the College Football Playoff.

Greg Sankey wanted to nip CFP expansion talks in the bud, but it’s unavoidable. The Kentucky head coach didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the matter.

“We need a few more people in the playoffs from this league, because it is the best league in America, and the nine-game schedule obviously is different challenges for guys in this league, so you know we’re all fighting the good fight,” said Stein.

The fight to reach the Playoff is an uphill climb for Kentucky. The Cats have one of the ten most difficult schedules in college football this year, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

“This league’s so hard. You have nine conference games. We play Louisville at the end of the year. Jeff Brohm’s doing a great job over there. So to me, we got to go bigger,” said the Kentucky head coach.

Kentucky is a program that could stand to benefit from an expanded CFP. If a 12-team format had been in place in 2018, Mark Stoops could’ve logged a pair of CFP appearances during his tenure. Stein’s last two seasons at Oregon ended in the College Football Playoff. As the sport evolves, that is becoming the standard, one he wants to achieve in Lexington.

“I think fan bases across the country all want a shot at the title. Every team does, and not to say that going to an elite bowl game is bad, because it’s not, but I do think getting to the College Football Playoff is the goal of every team, and then advance through it, and give yourself a chance to play for a title, is what everybody wants to do.”

Can it be football season already?? pic.twitter.com/JK3RBVtxp7 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 26, 2026

Listen to Will Stein’s entire conversation with Paul Finebaum, beginning around the 14-minute mark of today’s podcast.