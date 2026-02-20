Kentucky will head to Neville Arena as the underdog against Auburn

The folks in Las Vegas are riding with the Tigers ahead of Saturday night’s showdown in the Yellowhammer State.

Auburn is considered a 3.5-point betting favorite against the Kentucky Wildcats with the total set at 156.5. That spread is about in line with what the computers are projecting, too. KenPom is calling for Auburn to win 81-78, while BartTorvik gives Auburn a projected victory of 82-77. ESPN Analytics is also picking the Tigers, giving Steven Pearl’s team a 58.7 percent chance to pull out the win.

Both teams will be looking to end their losing streaks this weekend. Auburn has dropped five straight while UK is riding a two-game skid. In the NCAA’s mock tournament selection from Thursday night, UK was considered a 6-seed and Auburn a 10-seed. This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for the Wildcats.

Auburn desperately needs this win to remain in the mix for a spot in the Big Dance. They’ll have to end a long losing streak to do so, but four of their five recent losses have come against teams ranked among KenPom’s top 20. Auburn is 9-3 at home this season, including wins over Arkansas, NC State, and Texas. It’s not a huge surprise to see them favored over Kentucky. The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home against UK over the last seven matchups.

But the ‘Cats could also use a big win. Losing to Florida on the road last weekend was not a killer, but dropping the following game to Georgia in Rupp Arena sure felt like one. UK is not currently in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, and that would still be the case even if everything goes south against Auburn, but we’ve yet to see a three-game losing streak under head coach Mark Pope.

Tipoff on Saturday in Neville Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

