Kentucky high school hoops brought a full-court heave and late-game controversy on Sunday

Every year, the holiday season brings a slew of tournaments, classics, and events to the Kentucky high school boys’ basketball scene. A couple of games on Sunday had moments that stood out enough to make headlines.

We’ll start with the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic. No. 14 North Laurel snuck out a tight 55-52 win over Bryan Station, and the Jaguars can thank Cooper Elza for his full-court football throw to end the third quarter.

With two seconds left on the game clock, Bryan Station missed a free throw that fell right to Elza on the right side of the floor. The junior guard grabbed the rebound, took one dribble, then flung a one-handed bomb nearly the full length of the court that dropped right in at the buzzer. That shot ended up being the deciding factor, too. Elza’s heave cut into Bryan Station’s lead, making it a 42-36 game going into the fourth quarter. North Laurel ultimately won by three points, 55-52.

Nicely done, Cooper.

Late-game controversy in Ashland

Our second note from Sunday takes us out to the Ashland Invitational Tournament, where the host team, No. 15 Ashland Blazer, came up short 66-64 against Henry Clay. It was the final three seconds that caused some controversy around the finish.

Leading 65-64, Henry Clay was taking the ball out on the baseline. The inbounder dribbled the ball before passing it to his teammate, who was promptly fouled by an Ashland player. But that one dribble is what sent the Ashland broadcast team (and most people in the gym) into a frenzy, one of the announcers screaming, “How can you miss that?!” before grilling the officials for the no-call as the game went on to end with a missed three-pointer by Ashland at the buzzer, giving Henry Clay the 66-64 win.

But as it turns out, what the Henry Clay player did was 100 percent within the rules. The 10th Region account on social media even dove into the high school basketball rule book, which states that it is legal for a player to bounce the ball on the floor of the out-of-bounds area before inbounding the ball.

Nicely done, referees.