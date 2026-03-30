Kentucky to hire Jackson State's Mo Williams as assistant coach

Kentucky is expected to hire Jackson State head coach Mo Williams as an assistant under Mark Pope, multiple sources tell KSR.

The move comes on the heels of his son’s commitment to the Wildcats, 2026 four-star guard Mason Williams becoming Pope’s first pledge of the spring on Friday. They took an official visit to Kentucky together last week.

Williams played 13 seasons in the league for seven different franchises — most notably as LeBron James’ co-star in the backcourt with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was an All-Star in 2008-09, helping lead the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals while averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists per contest. They also won a championship together in 2015-16, Williams’ final season in the NBA. He finished his career scoring 10,759 points with 3,990 assists, 2,264 rebounds and 721 steals in 818 games played, suiting up for the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

Following his playing days, Williams quickly got into coaching, starting as an assistant at Cal State Northridge (2018-20) before taking over as head coach at Alabama State (2020-22). He was then hired as head coach at Jackson State (2022-present), where he has led the Tigers to a combined record of 56-74 and 47-25 in the SWAC. His career record sits at 69-109.

The Wildcats actually hosted Williams and the Tigers inside Rupp Arena back on November 22, 2024, a 108-59 win for Kentucky. Koby Brea and Otega Oweh combined for 43 points as UK finished with shooting splits of 58/44/90 in the dominant all-around effort. After the game, Pope singled out Williams and his contributions to the sport over the years as a player and coach.

“Mo clearly, come on, he’s one of the best basketball guys and ambassadors to this game ever,” he said that night.

“It is great to be here. The crowd was absolutely tremendous,” Williams added. “Sad to say, I am now 1-1 in this building — I was 1-0 as a player at Alabama, so I’m kind of down about that. This one game stings. Hopefully (Pope) will play me again next year — give me another opportunity. But I’m proud of our guys.”

Pope would give Williams an opportunity — but not as an opposing coach. Instead, it will be as an assistant on his own staff, filling one of two current vacancies left by Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III. Hart left to become the associate head coach at SMU under Andy Enfield, while Brooks’ contract was not renewed.

UK currently has three job openings online relating to the men’s basketball program, one being Hart’s assistant coach role. Now we know that Williams will be taking it, leaving Jackson State to join his son in Lexington.