Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky holding steady in the NET after Florida loss with a crucial week ahead

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson1 hour agoMrsTylerKSR

Kentucky’s loss at Florida did not hurt its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cats were No. 28 in the NET Rankings on Saturday, and they’re No. 28 today. The Gators are No. 9, making them the second-best team Kentucky has faced this season in the eyes of the NET. Kentucky will not be punished for losing to a top-ten team on the road.

That said, the Cats have some work to do this week. Tomorrow night’s game vs. Georgia is in Quad 2, meaning Kentucky needs to take care of business against the Bulldogs, who have lost five of their last six, including a 16-point drubbing at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Cats can’t afford to drop another home game, and Georgia will be desperate for a win. Saturday’s game at Auburn is in Quad 1, one of four remaining Quad 1 games on the schedule and three in Quad 1A, making it a valuable pickup if the Cats can pull it off.

It’s crazy to think that in just four weeks, we’ll be breaking down Kentucky’s real path in the NCAA Tournament. Until then, let’s take a look at their resume and how the Cats can improve their seed.

  • Quad 1: 5-7 (Games Remaining: 4)
    • Quad 1A: 3-6
    • Quad 1B: 2-1
  • Quad 2: 3-1 (Games Remaining: 2)
  • Quad 3: 2-0 (Games Remaining: 0)
  • Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 5-7

Quad 1A: 3-6

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
612/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville)L 59-94
902/14/2026@ FloridaL 83-92
903/07/2026 Florida
1211/11/2025@ LouisvilleL 88-96
1301/27/2026@ VanderbiltL 55-80
1302/28/2026 Vanderbilt
1511/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic)L 66-83
1801/31/2026@ ArkansasW 85-77
2101/03/2026@ AlabamaL 74-89
2201/17/2026@ TennesseeW 80-78
2412/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)W 78-66
3202/21/2026@ Auburn

Quad 1B: 2-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
2202/07/2026 TennesseeW 74-71
2512/02/2025 North CarolinaL 64-67
4303/03/2026@ Texas A&M
6701/14/2026@ LSUW 75-74

Quad 2: 3-1

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
3412/13/2025 IndianaW 72-60
3701/21/2026 TexasW 85-80
3902/17/2026 Georgia
6601/07/2026 MissouriL 68-73
6802/04/2026 OklahomaW 94-78
11202/24/2026@ South Carolina

Quad 3: 2-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
9201/24/2026 Ole MissW 72-63
9401/10/2026 Mississippi StateW 92-68

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
16311/07/2025 ValparaisoW 107-59
25511/04/2025 NichollsW 77-51
28812/23/2025 BellarmineW 99-85
31611/26/2025 Tennessee TechW 104-54
31711/14/2025 Eastern IllinoisW 99-53
32211/21/2025 Loyola MarylandW 88-46
34012/09/2025 N.C. CentralW 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

Cusp Watch: Indiana is No. 34 in the NET, which means the win over the Hoosiers in Rupp is in Quad 2 for now. Same for the win over Texas, No. 37 in the NET. If the Hoosiers and/or Longhorns climb into the Top 30 of the NET, those wins will move up to Quad 1. Georgia is No. 39 in the NET, so it’ll take some work for the Bulldogs to climb into the top 30.

— Kentucky’s five Quad 1 wins are tied with Alabama and Texas for fourth-most in the SEC behind Florida (8-5), Vanderbilt (7-3), and Arkansas (6-6). Nationally, Duke has the most, with 10, followed by Arizona and Michigan with nine, and Florida and Purdue with eight.

— As mentioned, four of Kentucky’s six remaining games are in Quad 1 (three in Quad 1A). The Cats’ remaining schedule is the sixth toughest in the country behind Arizona, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Michigan, and Purdue, according to ESPN’s BPI.

— The analytics don’t have Kentucky faring too well with that tough schedule. KenPom and BartTorvik both project the Cats to win just two of their remaining six games, vs. Georgia at home on Tuesday and at South Carolina a week later. Both of those games are in Quad 2. Picking up any of the remaining Quad 1s would boost Kentucky’s resume considerably.

If you plug those results into BartTorvik’s Teamcast, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Road Ahead

How many of those four Quad 1 games can Kentucky pick up? KenPom says the least likely is vs. Florida at home, giving the Cats just a 35% chance to beat the Gators on Senior Day. Of the toss-ups, at Auburn will be the toughest, followed by at Texas A&M and vs. Vanderbilt at home.

Take care of the “Likely” column, and win at least one, preferably two, of the toss-ups, and Kentucky’s resume will be in good shape heading into the postseason.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%)
Feb 17 – vs. Georgia (Home, Quad 2, 72%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1A, 39%) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1A, 35%)
Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 73%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1A, 47%)
Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1B, 45%)

Here is a more chronological look:

DateOpponentNET RankingQuadKenPom Projection (2/16)
02/17/2026 Georgia39Quad 2W, 85-78 (72%)
02/21/2026@ Auburn32Quad 1AL, 80-77 (39%)
02/24/2026@ South Carolina112Quad 2W, 77-70 (73%)
02/28/2026 Vanderbilt13Quad 1AL, 79-78 (47%)
03/03/2026@ Texas A&M43Quad 1BL, 80-78 (45%)
03/07/2026 Florida9Quad 1AL, 79-74 (35%)

Got thoughts? Take advantage of our KSR+ Introductory Offer and continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board, for just $1.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-02-16