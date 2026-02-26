Kentucky holds off Hilltoppers in 13-9 slugfest

Little did Kentucky know when Ethan Hindle led off Wednesday’s game with a home run and the Wildcats sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning that they were going to need the big head start.

In a game that featured 30 hits and 11 other baserunners, the No. 22 Wildcats held off Western Kentucky for a hard-fought 13-9 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (6-2) had 20 of those hits in its best offensive performance of the season. Freshman catcher Owen Jenkins had the first four-hit game of his career and drove in three runs, while Jayce Tharnish and Luke Lawrence each had three hits.

“It feels really good,” said Jenkins, who starred at Lexington Catholic High School before signing with UK. “Anything to help the team win is what I’m here to do.”

“The way he carries himself is like an upperclassman,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. “… He’s definitely a presence, whether it’s in the box or behind the plate or out on the field.”

With his big night at the plate, Jenkins raised his season average to .367.

Tharnish, a junior outfielder who joined the Bat Cats from St. Bonaventure in the transfer portal, also hit his second home run of the season.

Each player in the Kentucky lineup collected at least one hit, with seven multi-hit games. Hudson Brown, Tyler Cerny, Carson Hansen, and Scott Campbell each added two knocks.

“I thought Hindle set the tone,” Mingione said. “First pitch, ready to go, hits the home run. And, just up and down the lineup, we had such good at-bats.”

It was a nice bounce-back game for the Cats, who were shut out in a 1-0 loss on Saturday in the series finale at Evansville.

The four runs that UK scored in the big first inning proved to be the decisive margin as the Hilltoppers kept pressure on the Cats throughout the game.

Burkley Bounds (1-0) was the fifth and final pitcher of the night for Kentucky, earning the win after holding the Hilltoppers scoreless over the final 2.2 innings after they had pulled within 10-9 in the seventh.

Bounds, a sophomore right-hander, struck out four of the eight batters he faced and did not allow a hit.

“He was phenomenal,” Mingione said. “Landed four different pitches for a strike.”

Junior right-hander Chase Alderman started for UK, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings on the mound.

Western Kentucky (5-4) got a big night at the plate from senior first baseman Kyle Hayes, who hit a pair of home runs and drove in three. Hayden Nazarenus and Austin Haller each added two hits for the Hilltoppers.

Trey Reinburg (0-1) started and took the loss for WKU, lasting only one inning. He allowed four runs on seven hits in the first inning before turning the game over to seven players out of the Hilltoppers’ bullpen.

Bell On The Mend

The Cats played without preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell for the seventh straight game, but Mingione offered an optimistic update on his star player, who took batting practice and fielded balls prior to Wednesday’s game.

“He’s progressing,” Mingione said. “… So far, he’s moving good. We’ll just keep taking it one day at a time. That’s all we can do.”

Bell injured his left shoulder diving for a ball in UK’s season opener.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at KPP in the opener of a three-game series against St. John’s. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Red Storm (1-6) is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Arizona State last weekend.

FINAL: Kentucky 13, Western Kentucky 9



Cats hold off Hilltoppers in slugfest at KPP pic.twitter.com/my9VvD2Sc0 — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 26, 2026