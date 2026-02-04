Kentucky hopes new practice and pregame routines are the 'secret to success'

Kentucky got off to a much better start vs. Arkansas, hitting ten of its first 11 shots to lead by 10 at the 13:07 mark. The Cats were up by seven at halftime, their first halftime lead in a true road game this season. Turns out not being down by double digits helps when you’re trying to win a big game. Kentucky was able to withstand an 11-2 Arkansas run in the second half to close out the 85-77 win, the biggest of the season so far.

Afterward, Mark Pope talked about the changes Kentucky made to its practice and pregame routines in hopes of shedding the slow starts. We got some more details from Pope last night on his radio show and Collin Chandler and Trent Noah this morning as Kentucky prepares to host Oklahoma on Wednesday. Chandler said that adding four-minute scrimmages to the beginning of practice every day has helped the players troubleshoot what to do in case they start cold.

“We’ve been doing some live scrimmages early in practice to get the feel and figure out how to start early, and that hasn’t always been great as a team,” Chandler said. “I won’t say we’ve come out and just fixed that automatically; it’s a learning thing. That’s what practice is for. So, we’re learning and getting better at doing that. And so I think we keep working on it, and I think it’s been great for us to get that simulation on a daily basis, not just twice a week.”

“In practice, we actually tried to work on a couple of segments where we were full gas, 100% intensity, full hit, all the pressure we could build into practice, and our guys did a nice job trying to get there, and it’s just a really quick hit,” Pope told Tom Leach last night. “You can’t do that for too long in practice, especially when you’re down to a limited number of available players like we are.”

Pope said the team also simplified its pregame routine, both the night before and in the hours leading up to tipoff.

“For the first time, we rolled into town, and we always go ‘smell the gym’ the night before. We didn’t do that, just to simplify the schedule. We shortened our hour-long pregame on-court prep and consolidated that, where we went from really going from two meetings to one.”

Both Noah and Chandler said that going all out in one warm-up before the game helped them be in the right mindset for tipoff. Before the Arkansas game, both Tom Leach and Goose Givens noted that the players were lathered in sweat.

“I kind of feel like we just kind of switched to a game-like approach,” Noah said. “We’re kind of ramping up closer to the actual tip time. We’re doing more live stuff at the beginning, and it just comes out to simulating more game stuff. Whenever we’re tipping off, we want our blood flowing. We want to be ready to go. And condenseing the warm-up so it doesn’t drag out as long.”

“We usually go in and out a few times when we’re preparing for the game, so we just cut that down to one time so we can kind of get in a groove and ramp it up right before the game so we can have kind of a sweat and be ready to go right when the ball is tipped,” Chandler added. “And I think it was good. I think a lot of guys liked it. I still think there are things that we can tweak, but I think it was good.”

Pope said he didn’t want to “oversell” the changes Kentucky has made because it’s only been one game; however, the results of that one game are hard to argue with.

“Somewhere in there, certainly our guys found a way to come out with all the hopes in the world, because their focus and their physicality in the first five minutes of this game were elite. On the road in a really hostile environment, it was obviously a huge game for Arkansas. So, I’m proud of how the guys responded.”

“We’re 1-1 so far with it working,” Noah added. “So, hopefully, that’s the secret to success.”

