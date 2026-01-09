Skip to main content
Kentucky to Host Arkansas WR Ja'Kayden Ferguson for a Visit

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck13 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Arkansas wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson is planning to visit Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 10, he tells KSR+. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he already has some Kentucky ties.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver originally committed to Kentucky out of high school in the 2025 recruiting class. He decommitted in November of 2024 after Kentucky wide receiver coach Daikiel Shorts left for Nebraska. Ferguson tells KSR+ he has not planned any other visits yet.

Ferguson went on to commit to Arkansas in the 2025 class. During the 2025 season, Ferguson played in six games without recording a statistic. He saw action in games against Tennessee (Oct. 11), Notre Dame (Sept. 27), Memphis (Sept. 20), Arkansas State (Sept. 6), and Alabama A&M (Aug. 30).

Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class

The Wildcats are up to 14 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonDBFt. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal GibbonsPittRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.

