Kentucky to Host Arkansas WR Ja'Kayden Ferguson for a Visit

Arkansas wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson is planning to visit Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 10, he tells KSR+. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he already has some Kentucky ties.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver originally committed to Kentucky out of high school in the 2025 recruiting class. He decommitted in November of 2024 after Kentucky wide receiver coach Daikiel Shorts left for Nebraska. Ferguson tells KSR+ he has not planned any other visits yet.

Ferguson went on to commit to Arkansas in the 2025 class. During the 2025 season, Ferguson played in six games without recording a statistic. He saw action in games against Tennessee (Oct. 11), Notre Dame (Sept. 27), Memphis (Sept. 20), Arkansas State (Sept. 6), and Alabama A&M (Aug. 30).

The Wildcats are up to 14 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore

