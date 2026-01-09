Kentucky to Host Arkansas WR Ja'Kayden Ferguson for a Visit
Arkansas wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson is planning to visit Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 10, he tells KSR+. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he already has some Kentucky ties.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver originally committed to Kentucky out of high school in the 2025 recruiting class. He decommitted in November of 2024 after Kentucky wide receiver coach Daikiel Shorts left for Nebraska. Ferguson tells KSR+ he has not planned any other visits yet.
Ferguson went on to commit to Arkansas in the 2025 class. During the 2025 season, Ferguson played in six games without recording a statistic. He saw action in games against Tennessee (Oct. 11), Notre Dame (Sept. 27), Memphis (Sept. 20), Arkansas State (Sept. 6), and Alabama A&M (Aug. 30).
Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class
The Wildcats are up to 14 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|DB
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pitt
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
