Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky Set to Host Georgia DL Transfer Jordan Thomas

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck58 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Georgia defensive line transfer Jordan Thomas is visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 3, sources tell KSR+. Thomas is set to arrive on campus on Saturday evening, and the visit will run until Sunday.

Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman, spent the last two seasons at Georgia, appearing in eight total games. During that span, the Hackensack, NJ native recorded six tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This will be the first portal visit for Thomas. He has a couple of other SEC visits lined up after Kentucky.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3
Jordan Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Georgia, 6-5, 320
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-03