Kentucky Set to Host Georgia DL Transfer Jordan Thomas

Georgia defensive line transfer Jordan Thomas is visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 3, sources tell KSR+. Thomas is set to arrive on campus on Saturday evening, and the visit will run until Sunday.

Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman, spent the last two seasons at Georgia, appearing in eight total games. During that span, the Hackensack, NJ native recorded six tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This will be the first portal visit for Thomas. He has a couple of other SEC visits lined up after Kentucky.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

–Jordan Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Georgia, 6-5, 320

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

–Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Date TBD

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Jan. 4-5 Visitors

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7 Visitors

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250