Kentucky Set to Host Georgia DL Transfer Jordan Thomas
Georgia defensive line transfer Jordan Thomas is visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 3, sources tell KSR+. Thomas is set to arrive on campus on Saturday evening, and the visit will run until Sunday.
Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman, spent the last two seasons at Georgia, appearing in eight total games. During that span, the Hackensack, NJ native recorded six tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
First Portal Commit
Tavion Wallace is a Cat
- 2Breaking
Alabama 89, UK 74
Tide rolls the Cats
- 3Live
Transfer Portal Updates
Everything happening on day 2.
- 4New
Pope
Another short postgame presser
- 5New
Halftime deficits
Cats can't overcome them
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
This will be the first portal visit for Thomas. He has a couple of other SEC visits lined up after Kentucky.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Visitors
Jan. 2
–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
–Jordan Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Georgia, 6-5, 320
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
–Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard