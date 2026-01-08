Kentucky to Host UTEP OT Mark Robinson for a Visit

Kentucky is set to host UTEP offensive tackle Mark Robinson for a visit on Friday, Jan. 9, sources tell KSR. Robinson is visiting Texas Tech on Thursday. He hasn’t set any other visits.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Robinson is coming off his first season as a Miner after transferring to UTEP from Southeastern University following the 2024 season.

This year at UTEP, Robinson started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle for the Miners. He played a total of 813 snaps, finishing with a season grade of 54.9 per Pro Football Focus. Following the season, he was named to All-Conference USA honorable mention.

Robinson gave up 23 pressures, 17 hurries, five quarterback hits, and one sack during the 2025 season. He was also flagged for three penalties.

He transferred up to UTEP after starting his career at Southeastern University at the NAIA level. In 2024 while at Southeastern, Robinson was named the Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-Sun Conference while starting all nine games at left tackle.

Robinson will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility at his next school of choice.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 13 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.