Kentucky Hosting Elon WR Isaiah Furhmann for a Visit

Kentucky will have another wide receiver on campus Thursday. Elon wide receiver Isaiah Furhmann will be visiting Kentucky from Thursday, Jan. 8, to Friday, Jan. 9, sources at ENA Sports Group tell KSR.

Furhmann, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wideout, was set to visit Wisconsin, but later swapped it for a Kentucky visit. This will be Furhmann’s first visit.

Furhmann had 46 receptions for 907 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2025 season. As a freshman in 2024, he had three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Furhmann caught passes this past season from Elon QB Landen Clark, who took a visit to Kentucky on Monday. Clark told KSR+ that he’s looking to make a college decision by Sunday.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 13 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

