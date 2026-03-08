Kentucky Hosts 2027 4-Star QB Colton Nussmeier for Visit

Kentucky had one of its top quarterback targets on campus this weekend. 2027 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier tells KSR that he visited Kentucky this weekend for a spring visit.

The 6-foot-3.5, 200-pound quarterback from Marcus (Flower Mound, TX) is the younger brother of Garrett Nussmeier, who played under current Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan at LSU. He spoke with KSR+ about his relationship with Sloan after his offer in January.

“We had a good relationship when he was at LSU, and when he moved, nothing really changed,” Nussmeier said. “We can have fluent conversations about anything, and I’ve known him for a while now.”

Colton Nussmeier’s Game

Flower Mound (Louisiana) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is the nation’s No. 16 quarterback and No. 180 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Nussmeier as the No. 29 quarterback in the 2027 class.

Quarterbacks to Know in the 2027 Class

Kentucky has its sights set on some of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Four-Star quarterback Israel Abrams recently included Kentucky among his top five schools. UK also recently hosted four-star quarterback Andre Adams for a visit earlier this month, and he’s planning to return on March 10.

Other QBs to watch include Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher and four-star quarterback Will Mencl. UK has commitments from three-star safety Larron Westmoreland and three-star IOL Brady Hull in the 2027 class.