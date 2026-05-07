Kentucky Hosts Iowa State Forward Milan Momcilovic for Zoom Meeting
Kentucky is eying a big fish in the transfer portal. Sources tell KSR that Kentucky recently had a Zoom meeting with Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is testing the NBA Draft waters. Momcilovic is the No. 1 power forward and the No. 3 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.
A Second Team All-Big 12 selection, Momcilovic was one of the best three-point shooters in the country during the 2025-26 season, knocking them down from long range at a 48.7% clip. He also averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
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A Former Kentucky Foe
Milan Momcilovic faced Kentucky with the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. In a 82-63 win over Kentucky, Momcilovic finished with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 4-for-9 from three-point range.
Momcilovic played 36 minutes in the win, adding five rebounds and two steals. During the 2023-24 season, Momcilovic faced Mark Pope’s BYU team twice. Iowa State went 1-1 vs. BYU that season. In a 72-87 loss to BYU on Jan. 16, Momcilovic finished with 11 points and three rebounds. He had six points in a 68-63 win over BYU on March 6.
2026-27 Kentucky Roster Tracker
RETURNERS (5)
- Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG) – Testing NBA Draft waters
- Kam Williams (6.0 PPG)
- Trent Noah (3.0 PPG)
- Reece Potter (DNP)
- Braydon Hawthorne (DNP)
PORTAL ADDITIONS (4)
- Zoom Diallo (Washington)
- Alex Wilkins (Furman)
- Justin McBride (James Madison)
- Jerone Morton (Washington State)
INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)
- Ousmane N’Diaye (Senegal)
HS SIGNEES (2)
- Mason Williams (No. 124)
- Zyon Hawthorne (N/A)
OUTGOING
GRADUATED (2)
- Otega Oweh (18.6 PPG)
- Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) – Pursuing another year at Florida, will require a waiver
NBA DRAFT (1)
- Jayden Quaintance (5.0 PPG)
PORTAL (7)
Collin Chandler (9.7 PPG) ➡️ BYU
Jaland Lowe (8.0 PPG) ➡️ Georgetown
Jasper Johnson (4.9 PPG) ➡️ Oregon
Brandon Garrison (4.7 PPG) ➡️ Alabama
Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) ➡️ Florida (Will require waiver)
Mo Dioubate (8.8 PPG) ➡️ LSU
Andrija Jelavić (5.5 PPG) ➡️ Ohio State
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