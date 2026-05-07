Kentucky Hosts Iowa State Forward Milan Momcilovic for Zoom Meeting

Kentucky is eying a big fish in the transfer portal. Sources tell KSR that Kentucky recently had a Zoom meeting with Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is testing the NBA Draft waters. Momcilovic is the No. 1 power forward and the No. 3 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.

A Second Team All-Big 12 selection, Momcilovic was one of the best three-point shooters in the country during the 2025-26 season, knocking them down from long range at a 48.7% clip. He also averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

A Former Kentucky Foe

Milan Momcilovic faced Kentucky with the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. In a 82-63 win over Kentucky, Momcilovic finished with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 4-for-9 from three-point range.

Momcilovic played 36 minutes in the win, adding five rebounds and two steals. During the 2023-24 season, Momcilovic faced Mark Pope’s BYU team twice. Iowa State went 1-1 vs. BYU that season. In a 72-87 loss to BYU on Jan. 16, Momcilovic finished with 11 points and three rebounds. He had six points in a 68-63 win over BYU on March 6.

2026-27 Kentucky Roster Tracker

RETURNERS (5)

PORTAL ADDITIONS (4)

INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)

HS SIGNEES (2)

OUTGOING

GRADUATED (2)

Otega Oweh (18.6 PPG)

(18.6 PPG) Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) – Pursuing another year at Florida, will require a waiver

NBA DRAFT (1)

PORTAL (7)

Collin Chandler (9.7 PPG) ➡️ BYU

Jaland Lowe (8.0 PPG) ➡️ Georgetown

Jasper Johnson (4.9 PPG) ➡️ Oregon

Brandon Garrison (4.7 PPG) ➡️ Alabama

Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) ➡️ Florida (Will require waiver)

Mo Dioubate (8.8 PPG) ➡️ LSU

Andrija Jelavić (5.5 PPG) ➡️ Ohio State

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