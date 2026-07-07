KSR Basketball
Kentucky in talks to play West Virginia on Black Friday in Nashville
Who’s ready for the Kerr Kriisa Bowl? It’s probably too soon for that joke, but two of Kriisa’s former programs may square off in the 2026-27 basketball season.
Matt Jones is reporting that Kentucky is in talks with West Virginia to play a neutral-site game in Nashville on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Per Jones, the program was initially targeting Illinois for the game, but the deal fell through, so now they are targeting the Mountaineers. Matt Norlander added that he’s hearing the chances of it happening are closer to 50/50 than a sure thing right now.
Update from Matt Norlander: Additional context on this scheduling nugget: Schools are in discussions, but WVU vs. Kentucky on Black Friday is considered more 50/50 at this point than a sure thing, per sources.
West Virginia went 21-14 last season, finishing seventh in the Big 12 standings and beating Oklahoma to win the College Basketball Crown (CBC) Tournament. Ross Hodge is in his second season as coach of the Mountaineers, taking over for Darian DeVries in 2024-25, who left for Indiana. West Virginia lost over ten players from last year’s team, but brought in an impressive transfer portal class that includes former Kentucky targets Finley Bizjack and Joson Sanon, and a top 15 recruiting class, the gem of which is four-star point guard Miles Sadler, the No. 20 player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Rankings.
The duo of Bizjack and Sadler should be an interesting challenge for the Cats, who will once again be looking to reverse some bad history in Nashville. Kentucky won two games in the SEC Tournament last season, but that run started in the first round on Wednesday. Add in the embarrassing 35-point loss to Gonzaga in December, the 25-point drubbing at Vanderbilt, and previous SEC Tournament losses, and we could use some happy memories in Music City. I was getting a little tired of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” anyway.
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Kentucky Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
If finalized, this will be the 31st game on Kentucky’s 2026-27 schedule, leaving room for one more. Here’s a look at the non-conference schedule as we know it.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Nov. 3 (Tuesday)
|Manhattan
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Nov. 6 (Friday)
|James Madison
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Nov. 10 (Tuesday)
|Kansas (Champions Classic)
|United Center, Chicago, IL
|Nov. 13 (Friday)
|Northern Arizona
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Nov. 16 (Monday)
|Grambling State
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Nov. 20 (Friday)
|Indiana
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IL
|Nov. 27 (Friday) ** NOT FINAL **
|West Virginia
|Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
|Dec. 2 (Wednesday)
|at Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge)
|John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA
|Dec. 8 (Tuesday)
|Bryant
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Dec. 12 (Saturday)
|Louisville
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Dec. 19 (Saturday)
|North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic)
|Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
|Dec. 22 (Tuesday)
|Sacred Heart
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|Dec. 28 (Monday)
|Gardner-Webb
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY