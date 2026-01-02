Kentucky is in the mix for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt

Arizona State has emerged as the favorite to land Cutter Boley, who announced he will transfer from Kentucky on Thursday. Could the Cats do a straight-up swap with the Sun Devils for a signal caller?

Kentucky is now among the schools in the mix for Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, with Jacob Polacheck reporting there is smoke around the two parties. In 2024, Leavitt led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Texas in a double-overtime thriller. In his first season in Tempe after transferring in from Michigan State, the former four-star recruit threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.

This season, Leavitt appeared in seven games before a lingering foot injury prompted him to have season-ending surgery on October 31. He completed 145-239 passes (60.7%) for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt announced he will enter the transfer portal in mid-December. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Leavitt is considered the top quarterback currently in the transfer portal, and in turn, has some pretty big suitors. On Wednesday, On3’s J.D. PicKell cited intel from Pete Nakos that Oregon and LSU were the two programs generating the most “buzz” around Leavitt, who hails from West Linn, Oregon. You know who knows Oregon’s system pretty well? Will Stein, who is leaving his role as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator to be Kentucky’s head coach. You know who also plays in the SEC? Kentucky.

Obviously, a lot can happen, and as we’ve learned, recruiting is very fluid, especially in the transfer portal. But, it’s clear that Will Stein is not afraid to take a swing.

When Cutter Boley announced he would enter the transfer portal on Thursday, Arizona State was immediately tabbed as a school to watch. That talk has only heated up. On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong both logged expert predictions in the Recruiting Prediction Machine for Arizona State to land Boley, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Other schools reportedly in the mix include North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska.

With Leavitt leaving, Boley would have a starting role in Tempe. Jeff Sims, who started the final five games of the season after Leavitt’s injury, is out of eligibility. Boley showed promise in his second season at Kentucky, passing for 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors.