Kentucky Involved With Dayton Guard De'Shayne Montgomery
Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery is a new name to watch for Kentucky. Sources tell KSR+ that Kentucky has been in contact with Montgomery’s representation in recent days.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard has already taken official visits to NC State and Louisville. Sources told KSR+ that Kentucky assistant coach Cody Fueger has been in contact with Montgomery.
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Other schools involved in Montgomery’s recruitment include Ole Miss and South Carolina. Montgomery is not ranked by the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking, but 247Sports ranks him as the No. 131 overall player in the portal.
DeShayne Montgomery’s Game
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists at Dayton last season, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. In 36 games as a full-time starter with the Flyers, Montgomery played 30.6 minutes and also shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc on 4.3 points per game. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 third team, led the Flyers, and was second in the A-10 with 77 steals, averaging 2.1 per game. Montgomery even had a season-high seven steals against Loyola Chicago. The guard’s steal rate of 4.1 was in the top 30 nationally and second in the A10, according to KenPom. Over 450 of Montgomery’s 1,000+ career points came in his lone season at Dayton.
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