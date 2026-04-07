Kentucky involved with FAU transfer guard Devin Vanterpool

Another top transfer guard is hearing from the Wildcats.

Florida Atlantic’s Devin Vanterpool is a name to watch. Kentucky has been in contact with Vanterpool’s representation since the portal opened at midnight, sources tell Jacob Polacheck of KSR+. A 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Vanterpool is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him average 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game for the Owls.

On3 ranks the Maryland native as the 61st-best overall player and 12th-best shooting guard to enter his name into the transfer portal so far. On Monday, KSR mentioned Vanterpool as a likely target for the Wildcats.

[Early Schools to Watch for FAU Guard Devin Vanterpool]

Vanterpool will be one of the most sought after wings in the portal!



Elite shooter and defender.



Where does he end up next? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/IH8uxtNMGn pic.twitter.com/l67jTDGv4P — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 2, 2026

An all-conference performer as a junior and senior in high school at Christ The King (NY), Vanterpool sat out his true freshman season at FAU in 2023-24. He committed to FAU’s then-head coach Dusty May (who just won a championship at Michigan), choosing the Owls over Villanova, St. Bonaventure, Howard, and more.

Vanterpool made his college debut the following season, coming off the bench for first-year head coach John Jakus. Vanterpool appeared in 30 games in 2024-25, averaging just two points in 7.9 minutes per outing. FAU finished with an 18-16 record. But his game exploded in 2025-26 despite a late-season ankle injury.

Starting all 24 games he appeared in, Vanterpool led the Owls in scoring while winning the American Conference’s Most Improved Player award and being named All-AAC Third Team. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from deep in 2025-26 for an FAU team that finished 18-15.

Vanterpool, who turns 21 in August, is the son of David Vanterpool, who is currently an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and had a brief stint in the NBA as a player.

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It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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