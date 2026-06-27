Kentucky IOL target Caden Moss opts for a top Big Ten program

It came down to a battle between Kentucky and Ohio State, but the Wildcats couldn’t pull it off in the end against one of college football’s powerhouse programs.

On Friday night, four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss announced his commitment to the Buckeyes live on Instagram. Considered the No. 45 overall high school recruit in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, Moss was also considering the likes of Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and Oregon. A product of Jackson Academy (MS), Moss had been trending towards landing with the Rebels going into the week before UK and OSU made big pushes.

But by Thursday night and into Friday morning, RPM picks were rolling in for the Buckeyes as head coach Ryan Day adds another blue-chip prospect to his already top-10-ranked class.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 IOL Caden Moss has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 330 IOL chose the Buckeyes over Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky, and Oregon



“Go Bucks 🌰, I’m home 🏡”https://t.co/zVvGkKaYgp pic.twitter.com/IAYJ8nxK2o — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2026

Despite missing on Moss, Kentucky still has five offensive lineman commited in 2027: four-star Dominic Black, three-star Ian Walker, three-star Reed Gerken, three-star Brady Hull, and three-star Matthias Burrell. With four-star IOL target Antonio Berry also coming off the board (Ole Miss) this week, there aren’t many offensive line recruits remaining that head coach Will Stein has eyes on. That could easily change in the future, though.

Even still, it’s been a positive recruiting week for the Wildcats. Four-star linebacker Sean Fox committed to UK on Thursday over Georgia and Clemson. The 6-foot-5 product of Indianapolis is ranked No. 261 nationally and is now Kentucky’s fourth highest-ranked pledge. Right before Moss’ decision went official, four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman also committed to the ‘Cats. The Beechwood (KY) pass-catcher is ranked No. 198 overall in this cycle.

With all that in mind, Kentucky has an impressive 2027 class that could still improve between now and the time it’s all wrapped up later this year. With 24 commits on board, this group ranks 22nd in the country and ninth in the SEC. Not bad for a guy who hasn’t coached a college game yet.

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