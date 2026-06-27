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KSR Football Recruiting

Kentucky IOL target Caden Moss opts for a top Big Ten program

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
6h0members liked this
Caden Moss (via @35_moss on IG)
Caden Moss (via @35_moss on IG)

It came down to a battle between Kentucky and Ohio State, but the Wildcats couldn’t pull it off in the end against one of college football’s powerhouse programs.

On Friday night, four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss announced his commitment to the Buckeyes live on Instagram. Considered the No. 45 overall high school recruit in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, Moss was also considering the likes of Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and Oregon. A product of Jackson Academy (MS), Moss had been trending towards landing with the Rebels going into the week before UK and OSU made big pushes.

But by Thursday night and into Friday morning, RPM picks were rolling in for the Buckeyes as head coach Ryan Day adds another blue-chip prospect to his already top-10-ranked class.

Despite missing on Moss, Kentucky still has five offensive lineman commited in 2027: four-star Dominic Black, three-star Ian Walker, three-star Reed Gerken, three-star Brady Hull, and three-star Matthias Burrell. With four-star IOL target Antonio Berry also coming off the board (Ole Miss) this week, there aren’t many offensive line recruits remaining that head coach Will Stein has eyes on. That could easily change in the future, though.

Even still, it’s been a positive recruiting week for the Wildcats. Four-star linebacker Sean Fox committed to UK on Thursday over Georgia and Clemson. The 6-foot-5 product of Indianapolis is ranked No. 261 nationally and is now Kentucky’s fourth highest-ranked pledge. Right before Moss’ decision went official, four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman also committed to the ‘Cats. The Beechwood (KY) pass-catcher is ranked No. 198 overall in this cycle.

With all that in mind, Kentucky has an impressive 2027 class that could still improve between now and the time it’s all wrapped up later this year. With 24 commits on board, this group ranks 22nd in the country and ninth in the SEC. Not bad for a guy who hasn’t coached a college game yet.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 480 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) CantonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 507 overall)
Jaylen MercerDL (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 524
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 526 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 638 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 665 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 671 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 695 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 720 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 728 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 744 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 926 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 932 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 939 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,013 overall)

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2026-06-26
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