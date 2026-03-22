Iowa State hits a three at the halftime buzzer to lead Kentucky 31-30

Kentucky couldn’t have gotten off to a better start vs. Iowa State, leading 10-2 at the first media timeout and by 12 at the 12:48 mark. Unfortunately, it didn’t last. The Cyclones chipped away at the Cats’ lead and, with two seconds on the clock, took it for themselves with a Nate Heise three-pointer.

It was just one of three three-points Iowa State has made so far. They are 3-16 from the outside. After its hot start, Kentucky cooled off, but is still hitting 47.8% of its shots, 40% from the outside. Collin Chandler and Denzel Aberdeen have two three-pointers each, but both came very early on. Chandler was just 5-20 from the outside in the postseason coming into this game. Today, he’s 2-4, but Kentucky sure could use more of them in the second half.

Turnovers, unfortunately, have become the story of the game. Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. We’re seeing why, the Cats turning the ball over 12 times so far, leading to 12 Cyclone points. Iowa State’s defense is stifling. Kentucky only scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes of the first half.

Denzel Aberdeen leads Kentucky in scoring with 10 points. Otega Oweh has just five, shooting 2-5 from the floor so far. With potentially just one half of basketball left in his college career, are we about to see Oweh step up and save the day again? I sure hope so.