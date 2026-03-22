LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Iowa State, NCAA Tournament Second Round

Kentucky advanced to the second round in thrilling fashion, Otega Oweh’s buzzer-beater forcing overtime en route to a five-point win over Santa Clara. Can the Cats conjure some more magic to make it to the Sweet 16? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from St. Louis as No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on the No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State dominated Tennessee State in the first round, winning 108-74 despite losing star forward Joshua Jefferson to an ankle injury minutes into the game. His status looms large. Even if the Cyclones are without Jefferson, Kentucky will need its A game. Milan Momcilovic leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game and has hit 130 three-pointers this season at a 49.4% clip. Freshman guard Killyan

Toure scored 25 points on Friday, and senior guard Nate Heise had 22, including four threes.

Was Otega Oweh’s big shot the catalyst for a big Kentucky run? Refresh the feed below for updates from the Enterprise Center and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

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By: Jack Pilgrim Joshua Jefferson is OUT vs. Kentucky Massive news ahead of tipoff, folks. Iowa State superstar Joshua Jefferson, who rolled his ankle in the blowout win vs. Tennessee State on Friday, has been ruled OUT against Kentucky.