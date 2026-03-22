This is how Kentucky has performed against No. 2 seeds in NCAA Tournament

No. 7 seed Kentucky survived and advanced on Friday afternoon in St. Louis. That gives Mark Pope‘s team another opportunity. The reward for that win is a matchup with No. 2 seed Iowa State. This has been a good situation for Wildcat basketball in the past.

Kentucky has been cash against No. 2 seeds in this tournament.

.@KentuckyMBB is 8-3 all-time in @MarchMadnessMBB against 2 seeds, 3-0 when Kentucky is a 4 seed or worse — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 20, 2026

How have the Cats performed in these spots? Let’s rewind the clock by to 1995.

Year Result Round 1995 No. 2 North Carolina 74, No. 1 Kentucky 61 Elite Eight 1996 No. 1 Kentucky 83, No. 2 Wake Forest 63 Elite Eight 1997 No. 1 Kentucky 72, No. 2 Utah 59 Elite Eight 2010 No. 2 West Virginia 73, No. 1 Kentucky 66 Elite Eight 2011 No. 4 Kentucky 76, No. 2 North Carolina 69 Elite Eight 2012 No. 1 Kentucky 67, No. 2 Kansas 59 National Championship 2014 No. 8 Kentucky 75, No. 2 Michigan Elite Eight 2014 No. 8 Kentucky 74, No. 2 Wisconsin 73 Final Four 2025 No. 2 Tennessee 78, No. 3 Kentucky 65 Sweet 16

There have been some very memorable moments for Kentucky basketball when playing a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wins over Wake Forest, Utah, North Carolina, and Michigan led to Final Four berths. The Cats claimed their eighth national title in 2012 with a victory over Kansas. This program advanced to the national championship game in 2014 with a thrilling victory over Wisconsin in the Final Four.

UK will look to continue this winning pattern after dropping a game in the Sweet 16 to No. 2 seed Tennessee last year. The Wildcats have never lost consecutive tournament games to No. 2 seeds.

Kentucky has never lost to Iowa State

Iowa State basketball has made 24 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1985. The Cyclones have advanced to the second weekend seven times. This has been one of the most consistent programs in the Big 12 over the last four decades. Iowa State is almost always in the mix. Yet, this will only be the fourth all-time meeting with Kentucky.

The Cats and Clones will meet for the third time in the Big Dance.

Year Result Round 1964 Kentucky 100, Iowa State 74 Regular Season 1992 No. 2 Kentucky 106, No. 10 Iowa State 98 Second Round 2012 No. 1 Kentucky 87, No. 8 Iowa State 71 Second Round

Every postseason meeting has occurred in the Round of 32. Kentucky will be the lower-seeded team for the first time on Sunday. Some historical trends point in the Big Blue’s direction.