Kentucky is a big favorite over James Madison

As you might expect when a high-major 5-seed takes on a mid-major 12-seed, Kentucky women’s basketball opens up as a big favorite over their first round opponent in the NCAA Tournament, James Madison.

According to our good friends at BetMGM, the Cats are currently a 16.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 130.5. If you go off of that, the projected final score would be 73.5-57 in favor of Kenny Brooks‘ team. Kentucky’s moneyline rests at -2000.

For just the second time, Brooks will be coaching against his alma mater, and interestingly enough, the last time he faced the Dukes was also in a tournament format.

However, Big Blue Nation will be hoping for a better result than Brooks got in 2019 at Virginia Tech when his Hokies lost 70-66 to James Madison in the third round of the WNIT.

Kentucky enters the NCAA Tournament with a 23-10 record and is coming off an 87-64 defeat to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. As for James Madison, they are 26-8 and have won 15 of their last 16 games, including 12 in a row. They won the Sun Belt Tournament championship, beating Troy 69-52 in the title game.

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