Kentucky is a Finalist for Four-Star LB Sean Fox with Decision Looming

Kentucky could be on the verge of adding an All-American defender to the Wildcats’ Top 25 2027 recruiting class.

Sean Fox will announce his college decision on Thursday, June 25. He tells Hayes Fawcett that he’s down to three schools: Kentucky, Georgia, and Clemson. He’ll make the announcement from The Opening, Nike’s prestigious invite-only football camp at the shoe company’s headquarters in Beaverton, OR.

Kentucky has clearly made an impact ever since Tony Washington Jr. initially contacted the talented outside linebacker. One day after meeting Fox in Indianapolis and extending a scholarship offer, Fox made a return trip to Lexington for an unofficial visit. He was back on campus a few weeks ago for an official visit. Was it a coincidence that his mother was rocking a ’93 Peach Bowl sweatshirt that featured two of her son’s finalists?

Indiana and Notre Dame were major players early in the process. Clemson has long been considered Kentucky’s top competition. He was in South Carolina a week before his Kentucky official visit. At one point, there were some RPM picks for Tigers to land Fox, but those have flipped to UK.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete from Indiana powerhouse Warren Central, the four-star prospect is ranked by Rivals as the No. 231 player in the 2027 recruiting class. He’s considered the 20th-ranked linebacker, but it’s tricky. Some might consider him an EDGE, when Fox fits best as a stand-up outside linebacker. Watch him move in space on his highlight reel and you’ll understand why.

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