Kentucky is blowing an opportunity for the double-bye with Florida rolling at halftime
Florida looks like a juggernaut, trending toward No. 1 seed status after claiming the SEC regular season title. Kentucky looks deserving of a Wednesday start in Nashville. That’s how things are trending on Senior Day for the Wildcats.
Otega Oweh is doing his part, leading the way with 17 points on 4-6 from three, but the team has combined for just 15 points elsewhere as UK trails 49-32 at halftime. For UF, Thomas Haugh has 17 himself, plus seven from Alex Condon and Xaivian Lee, six from Rueben Chinyelu, five from Boogie Fland and three from Urban Klavzar.
For the Cats? Brandon Garrison is the only non-Oweh player with multiple buckets as the team is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field. Mo Dioubate has five, followed by Denzel Aberdeen and Brandon Garrison with four and Andrija Jelavic with two. Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno, Jasper Johnson and Trent Noah are all scoreless after 20 minutes.
As a friendly reminder, Arkansas and Vanderbilt winning earlier in the day locked up a double-bye opportunity for Kentucky. All the Cats needed to do was pull off the upset against the Gators.
Instead, UK is not even remotely competitive, and that’s sad. It shouldn’t be this way in Lexington — ever.
Hopefully things change. If not, we’ll see you in Nashville on Wednesday, folks.
