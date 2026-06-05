Kentucky is Lowering Prices on Concessions — Including Beer — at On-Campus Venues

Kentucky fans are getting a break when they make a pitstop at concession stands to watch the Wildcats next year.

The University of Kentucky announced a new partnership with Compass Group. In addition to new menu items, they’ll be lowering the prices for concession items at on-campus venues, like Kroger Field, Historic Memorial Coliseum, and Kentucky Proud Park.

The new price-point target is $5. Kentucky fans only need a note from Abe Lincoln to purchase a hot dog, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, 20 oz. beverages, and a 12 oz. can of Bud Light. That’s a 50% decrease in price for the ice cold lager.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein is fired up that kids will get a chance to “crush concessions” when they watch the Wildcats this fall.

“Having grown up going to games in then-Commonwealth Stadium, I’m excited about the ways the University’s partnership with Compass Group will make the game day experience at Kroger Field even better,” said Stein. “Being able to enjoy more affordable concessions — high-quality food and drink options — is another reason for Big Blue Nation to come out to games this fall and help create the kind of atmosphere we want on game day. When the stadium is energized and engaged, it impacts our team in a positive way.”

This new partnership isn’t all about pricing. Compass Group is putting a focus on quality with new signature dishes and is opening its doors to bring in local restaurants to Kroger Field. Here’s one more thing you can expect: Kentucky football souvenir cups are expected to return.

As sporting events become more and more expensive, Kentucky is making a change to ensure families don’t have to completely empty their wallets to enjoy an afternoon watching the Wildcats. Whether a hot afternoon calls for a cold Bud Light, or the kids need some popcorn and a hot pretzel while watching UK Volleyball at Historic Memorial Coliseum, this new UK Athletics partnership is making it more affordable to be a fan.

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