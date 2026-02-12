Kentucky is 'playing for that top spot' in the SEC at Florida: 'We're expecting a dogfight.'

Kentucky gets its chance to relax and rest some with the rest of the SEC throwing haymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the Wildcats on a bye and using that time to heal up those bumps and bruises. And they’re gonna need it, traveling down to Gainesville to take on No. 14 Florida in a Valentine’s Day clash of juggernauts.

Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating with juggernauts — I’m excited about the progress, sue me — but it is arguably the two hottest teams in the league and among the hottest in all of college basketball, both winning eight of their last nine.

Somehow, despite the 0-2 start in the SEC and 9-6 overall, the Wildcats have clawed back to the top of the conference, currently tied for second at 8-3 and behind only the 8-2 Gators. They take on Georgia in Athens tonight, so there’s an outside chance they fall to 8-3 for a (brief) three-way tie atop the league. Texas A&M, currently fourth at 7-3, hosts Missouri right after UF and UGA wrap up tonight, so you may wake up Thursday morning with four teams sitting at 8-3 and tied for first. Crazy, right?

One thing for certain, no matter how tonight goes? Kentucky plays Florida inside the O-Dome on Saturday for the SEC lead. Beat the Gators and the Wildcats will control their destiny for a league championship. That possibility has Otega Oweh counting down the days.

“Yeah, I’m excited. You know, we’re expecting a dogfight going into Gainesville,” he told SEC Now on SEC Network on Wednesday. “I feel like all of our games are really going to be dogfights from here on out.”

Life got tough for Mark Pope‘s group early in the season, then even more so to open league play. To the Cats’ credit, though, they responded, climbing out of rock bottom. And they’re not interested in slowing down anytime soon.

If they’ve come this far, why stop now?

“I feel like we have the group for that, because … we’re really resilient,” Oweh said. “We never give up. We’re going to fight for the full 40. So we know we have to do it to go in there and get a win.”

It’s no secret internally what’s on the line in Gainesville: Win and they’ve officially put themselves in position to be right back where they wanted to be with championship dreams going into the season. That’s why you come to Kentucky — or, in Oweh’s case, return to Kentucky.

“I’m just excited for those types of games,” he said. “That’s going to be — I mean, we’re playing for that top spot. So it’s going to be a really good one.”

What can you expect from that head-to-head battle against the Gators? We saw how last season went in Lexington — it was one of the best games the sport saw all year, a 106-100 win favoring the good guys.

Pope expects no different this time around.

“They’ve just been so dominant physically on the glass, in the paint, with their pace,” he said of Florida on Hoops HQ Sports. “There’s no test probably in our league more significant than Florida in terms of physicality of standing up and owning some space and engaging in the fight.”

Time to see what the Cats are made of on the big stage. With a win, they’re on top of the league, right back where the program belongs.