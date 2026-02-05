Kentucky is red-hot from three in the first half and holds a big lead over Oklahoma

It was a back-and-forth start early between Kentucky and Oklahoma, but the punches are starting to hit a little harder for the Wildcats, who enter halftime on an 8-0 run to take a 43-32 lead at the break.

Collin Chandler leads the way with nine points on 3-7 from the field, followed by Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic and Mo Dioubate all with six, Jasper Johnson with five and Brandon Garrison with four. As a team, Kentucky is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 56.3 percent from deep and 75 percent at the line. Five different players have hit 3-pointers, including three with multiple.

On the other end, Oklahoma has cooled off in a major way, only shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three after trading baskets to get started. Tae Davis has nine for the Sooners, followed by Dayton Forsythe with seven and Derrion Reid with six. Leading scorers Nijel Pack (3) and Xzayvier Brown (5) on the year have only combined for eight points on 2-8 shooting.

Take a look at the complete box score before we reset for the second half:

20 minutes to close this one out to move to seven wins in eight tries.