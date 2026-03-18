Kentucky is the Second Most-Popular Team in College Basketball

If the NCAA Tournament were a popularity contest, Kentucky would be a No. 1 seed.

Kentucky is a blue blood in the sport, thanks to its winning tradition that is second to none. That winning tradition has created one of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports.

“Man, they probably got the best fanbase,” Charles Barkley said ahead of Tuesday night’s First Four broadcast. “They’re like the Steelers or the Packers. Their fans travel like pack rats. So you know, Big Blue Nation gonna have some fans.”

Even when things don’t go well, those fans continue to show up. They were loud in the stands in Nashville at the SEC Tournament. For the TV executives who count money in bags with dollar-signs like Mr. Monopoly, they rely on the Kentucky basketball audience.

Nielsen, the company that collects data for TV ratings, conducted a study to determine which schools have the largest college basketball fanbases. In addition to TV ratings, Nielsen accounted for each school’s social media presence on Facebook and Instagram. Kentucky is the second-most popular college basketball program in America, trailing only Duke.

Inbox: According to Nielsen, these are the 10 most popular teams in men's college basketball for the 2025-26 season, based on the company's measurement of TV viewership and social media engagement/data. pic.twitter.com/tMsK0H2iZr — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2026

Kentucky came in second despite a fourth straight 10-loss season. The Wildcats did not get too many primetime TV slots this year, but they made the most of one at Bud Walton Arena. Approximately 2.39 million people tuned in to watch Kentucky upset John’s Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN. It was the tenth most-watched college basketball game of the 2026 season.

It’s clear that we are not witnessing the Wildcats at their best, but when you’re in the middle of one of those great waves, there’s nothing like it. Those Kentucky basketball peaks generate a buzz that transforms into a roar, but Big Blue Nation still shows up when the team gets stuck in a valley.

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