Kentucky is the Second Most-Popular Team in College Basketball
If the NCAA Tournament were a popularity contest, Kentucky would be a No. 1 seed.
Kentucky is a blue blood in the sport, thanks to its winning tradition that is second to none. That winning tradition has created one of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports.
“Man, they probably got the best fanbase,” Charles Barkley said ahead of Tuesday night’s First Four broadcast. “They’re like the Steelers or the Packers. Their fans travel like pack rats. So you know, Big Blue Nation gonna have some fans.”
Even when things don’t go well, those fans continue to show up. They were loud in the stands in Nashville at the SEC Tournament. For the TV executives who count money in bags with dollar-signs like Mr. Monopoly, they rely on the Kentucky basketball audience.
Nielsen, the company that collects data for TV ratings, conducted a study to determine which schools have the largest college basketball fanbases. In addition to TV ratings, Nielsen accounted for each school’s social media presence on Facebook and Instagram. Kentucky is the second-most popular college basketball program in America, trailing only Duke.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Kentucky earns 7 seed
Will play Santa Clara in St. Louis
- 2Hot
Malachi Moreno
How brotherhood drove his journey
- 3
Allen Graves
Santa Clara's star freshman has NBA potential
- 4
Blue St. Louis
UK thrives under the Arch in the NCAAT
- 5
Yaxel Lendeborg
claims UK offered him $7M-9M
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky came in second despite a fourth straight 10-loss season. The Wildcats did not get too many primetime TV slots this year, but they made the most of one at Bud Walton Arena. Approximately 2.39 million people tuned in to watch Kentucky upset John’s Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN. It was the tenth most-watched college basketball game of the 2026 season.
It’s clear that we are not witnessing the Wildcats at their best, but when you’re in the middle of one of those great waves, there’s nothing like it. Those Kentucky basketball peaks generate a buzz that transforms into a roar, but Big Blue Nation still shows up when the team gets stuck in a valley.
Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard