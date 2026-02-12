Kentucky is casting wide net at quarterback in 2027 class

Kentucky is searching for a quarterback in the 2027 high school class. The Wildcats are looking at a ton of options.

Where do things currently sit? There is buzz for Alabama with Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School quarterback Elijah Haven and for Auburn with Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams following junior day visits. Flower Mound (Texas) Marshall quarterback Colton Nussmeier, Antioch (Tenn.) High quarterback Andre Adams, and Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School quarterback Keegan Croucher are other top options to monitor. Another popped up on the radar on Wedenesday.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has offered a scholarship to Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey rising junior Jake Nawrot.

The Chicagoland native has received offers from UK, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State, and Northwestern since throwing for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns as a junior. Iowa is considered a major contender in this recruitment. Wisconsin is also making a big push for this quarterback. K-State hosted Jake Nawrot for an unofficial visit in January.

Now comes the push for a spring visit and a summer official visit. Multiple Midwest programs are battling in this recruitment. Yet another target has been added to the QB big board.

At some point, UK will make a decision and zone in on a quarterback. Buford (Ga.) High quarterback DJ Hunter remains committed, but the expectation is for this new staff to add an additional QB to the 2027 class. We’ve seen multiple names emerge.

