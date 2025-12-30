Kentucky's Javeon Campbell, Former Blue Chip Recruit, to Enter the Transfer Portal

The list of Kentucky football departures is growing before the transfer portal officially opens for business on Jan. 2.

We learned on Tuesday afternoon that Javeon Campbell plans on entering the transfer portal after spending one redshirt season at Kentucky. The news was first reported by CBS Sports.

Campbell is a Frankfort native who was a two-sport star at Western Hills. He initially stuck to hoops and actually ended his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer. When a couple of coaches finally convinced him to test the gridiron, Campbell blew up in the recruiting circles.

Notre Dame and Ohio State entered the fray early, while Auburn, Alabama, and Miami were considered the Cats’ top competition. Vince Marrow ultimately secured a commitment for the four-star talent, who was ranked as the No. 325 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. It would not be shocking if Marrow tried to convince Campbell to follow him to Louisville next fall.

Campbell had plenty of potential, but he was new to the game of football and needed skill refinement to play in the trenches. He’s a high-ceiling player that must be developed, and today we learned that will not be at Kentucky. Best of luck to the in-state kid at his next stop.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of nine players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.