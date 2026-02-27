Kentucky just got some unexpected and much-needed help from Florida

With the regular season winding down, a lot of the attention right now is focused on the SEC standings. On Thursday, we saw the top four seeds in the SEC get locked up by South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas and LSU, but we also saw some series shake-ups occur on down where Kentucky is.

Of course, Kentucky did itself a favor by squeaking out a seven-point win at Auburn, but that was the only fortune in favor of the Cats on Thursday.

Not only did Georgia fall to Texas as expected, and not only did Alabama fall to Vanderbilt as expected, but Florida took down Ole Miss 74-67 to earn their first ranked win of the year, which was certainly not expected. Following the Thursday slate of games, Kentucky has now risen from 10th in the SEC all the way up to sixth.

Top 10 of the SEC standings as Friday, Feb. 27

With just one more Sunday left in the regular season, however, Kentucky is going to need some more help to stay where they are in the SEC standings. Obviously, the No. 1 thing Big Blue Nation should be rooting for is a Cats victory over South Carolina on Senior Day, but the outcomes of other games around the SEC will directly affect Kentucky.

Ole Miss wraps up its season against Texas A&M. Tennessee takes on Vanderbilt at home to end its regular season. Georgia will host Florida on Sunday. Alabama faces Texas in Tuscaloosa.

In a perfect world, Kentucky upsets South Carolina, and all four of those teams lose as Kentucky stays as the 6-seed, but that seems just a tad bit unlikely. We should root like heck for that to happen, but don’t count on it.

If Florida can pull off the victory against Georgia, that alone would greatly help Kentucky’s chances at getting the 8-seed, or in other words, not force the Cats to play at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday in Greenville. If the Aggies, who have won four straight games, can overcome Ole Miss, who has lost three straight games, that would also greatly benefit Kentucky.

Assuming Kentucky does fall to South Carolina, then it wouldn’t really even matter what Tennessee does against Vanderbilt since they’d have the tiebreaker on the Cats. In that case, Tonie Morgan‘s turnover to end that game would have costed more than just a marquee rivalry road win. That would place Kenny Brooks‘ team as the 9-seed heading into the conference tournament.

The same would be true with Georgia if they were to beat Florida as they probably should. It would have been nice to have Teonni Key return one game sooner in that case.

Alabama should end up losing to Texas, so even though they have a tiebreaker on Kentucky, it shouldn’t end up mattering since they’ll more than likely end up 7-9 in conference play. At 8-7 with one game to go, Kentucky would be ahead of the Crimson Tide in the SEC standings, even with a loss against the Gamecocks.

All of this is to say that, heading into Sunday, Kentucky fans should (obviously) be rooting for the Cats while also hoping Florida and Texas A&M can keep upsetting teams above them in the SEC standings. The results of those games could be the difference in Kentucky making it to the weekend or not in Greenville.