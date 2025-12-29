Kentucky just outside of Coaches Top 25 Poll

Thanksgiving serves as a bountiful time for college basketball. After Feast Week, it’s a famine near the Christmas holiday. Each team takes at least three days off, with most usually getting 7-10 days between games. Even though there are fewer data points to draw from, that’s not going to stop the coaches from putting out a new Top 25 poll.

The holiday break is preventing the AP pollsters from releasing a Top 25. The media took a week off. They’ll return once conference play begins for a new poll next Monday.

Kentucky fell out of the Top 25 following the embarrassing effort against Gonzaga, but ever since, they’ve slowly climbed that ladder. Last week, the Wildcats received enough votes to come in at No. 27. This week, they are the final team receiving votes, just three behind a team they previously beat, St. John’s.

Three undefeated teams are at the top of the Coaches Poll: Michigan, Arizona, and Iowa State. UConn and Duke round out the Top Five. Undefeated Vanderbilt is the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 11. Saturday’s SEC opener will be against No. 15 Alabama. Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia also cracked this week’s Top 25.

USA Today Coaches Poll — Week 9

Receiving Votes: Kentucky 35; USC 25; Utah State 14; Auburn 7; Saint Louis 6; Clemson 6; Seton Hall 5; Oklahoma State 5; Yale 4; UCLA 4; Saint Mary’s 4; LSU 3; California 2; Villanova 1; Miami (OH) 1; Indiana 1;

