Kentucky keeps on rising in ESPN's latest Bracketology
loading...
Injuries continue to test this Kentucky men's basketball team, but the wins keep piling up. In Joe Lunardi's Friday morning Bracketology update...Read Full Story
Friday's remote broadcast takes the crew to Campbellsville, Kentucky, for a show at Don Franklin Auto. Find KSR there at 200 N Bypass Road for...Read Full Story
https://youtu.be/QE_f7tP7pZ8 The College Football Playoff is expected to stay at 12 teams for the 2026 season, sources tell On3's Chris Low, Brett...Read Full Story
They’re calling it the snowstorm of the century with a Winter Storm Warning issued for the entire state and forecasts of as much as two feet of snow...Read Full Story
Big news ahead of snowmageddon in Kentucky this weekend -- tipoff between the Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels has been moved up, the school has...Read Full Story
Kentucky's two-point loss at Tennessee was just as puzzling as it was heartbreaking. At the very end of the game with just 8.3 seconds left, the Lady...Read Full Story
With a major snowstorm approaching, all eyes are on our local meteorologists. You have your favorite. I have mine. Wherever you live, there's likely...Read Full Story
One could safely call the college football calendar hectic. Once the season ends on Thanksgiving weekend, player and coach movement happen at a high...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard