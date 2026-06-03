Two key Kentucky transfers make ESPN’s Top 100 Newcomers Rankings

We are 94 days away from the kickoff of Kentucky Football season, the first with Will Stein as coach. After taking the job in early December and juggling his duties as Oregon’s offensive coordinator during the College Football Playoff, Stein had to scramble to assemble his first roster. Even so, two of his transfer portal additions made ESPN’s list of the Top 100 Newcomers in College Football — including the Cats’ new signal caller.

Kenny Minchey is No. 67 on the list, No. 13 among quarterbacks. As you’ve surely heard by now, Minchey battled CJ Carr for the starting spot at Notre Dame last season, and almost won. Now, he’s got the keys to Will Stein’s system in Lexington, and ESPN’s Billy Tucker likes the fit.

“Kentucky needed to find stability on offense after they were plagued by inconsistency and departures at quarterback. Stein, Kentucky’s new coach and previously Oregon’s offensive coordinator, was a great first step to stabilizing the offense given his track record of explosive offenses, and he answered by signing Minchey out of the transfer portal. He fits the system that distributes the football to its playmakers and limits turnovers.”

The early returns on Minchey are great, with clips of his throws at spring practice going viral and Stein praising his new QB at every opportunity — most recently, on Tuesday on The Jim Rome Show. Tucker thinks Minchey is ready to step into the spotlight after three seasons as a backup.

“Stein took a hands-on approach with Minchey this spring, notably working on his mechanics in his drop and comfortability in the pocket. In his limited game experience, Minchey did a great job taking care of the ball in mop-up duty. He has a strong arm and the ball jumps out of his hand on throws. Kentucky’s offense needed someone to take the reins and Minchey is ready for a sustained opportunity.”

Kenny Minchey is a Wizard. No other way to explain this throw. pic.twitter.com/RrXxLzelMo — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 4, 2026

Minchey will only be as good as the offensive line in front of him. That’s why it’s comforting to see left tackle Lance Heard, arguably the Cats’ biggest pull from the portal, ahead of Minchey on ESPN’s list, at No. 57. The former Tennessee Volunteer is No. 3 among offensive tackles and will fill a very big need on the Big Blue Wall.

“Kentucky’s glaring need up front was obvious after it lost all five starting offensive linemen from 2025. The Wildcats finished near the bottom of the SEC in sacks allowed and must do a better job protecting a raw but talented Kenny Minchey to rebound under Will Stein’s offense this season. Heard, a 2025 third-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee, is a major addition, arriving with much-needed size and game experience.”

Heard was one of the standouts of spring practice, although he suffered a minor injury that sidelined him from the spring game. He underwent a procedure and should be good to go for fall camp. Tucker believes he will be a game-changer for the Cats on the line.

“At 6-6, 330 pounds, Heard has a massive frame at a position of great need. He has steadily improved in the SEC after beginning his career at LSU, then transferring to Tennessee for two seasons. Heard has the feet to play on the edge and protected the blind side last season for a Vols offense that ranked among the top five in the SEC in limiting sacks. Though he’s late with his punch at times, Heard’s sheer power can overwhelm defenders.”

Love to hear it. September 5 can’t come soon enough.