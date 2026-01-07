Kentucky Kicker Jacob Kauwe Set to Return for 2026 Season
Kentucky has its kicker for the 2026 season. Jacob Kauwe tells KSR that he will be returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season.
Kauwe redshirted the 2024 season with Alex Raynor holding the starting kicker job. With Raynor out of eligibility, Kauwe took over in the 2025 season, going 13-for-17 on field goals and 32-for-32 on extra points. He was 6-for-6 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards and 1-for-4 on 50-plus yard kicks.
Despite not playing, Jacob Kauwe made headlines as a true freshman, regularly drilling 60-yard field goals in practice. In high school, he went viral for booting an absurd 75-yarder back home in Montana before his arrival.
Kauwe, a native of Billings, Montana, teased his return with a post on X on Wednesday morning. He later confirmed to KSR that he was indeed returning.
Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Additions
Kentucky isn’t just relying on returnees to build the 2026 roster. The Cats have been active in the transfer portal. KSR+ is tracking all of the new additions over on the KSBoard.
Jordan Castell (S) – Florida
Xavier Daisy (WR) – UAB
Olaus Alinen (OT) – Alabama
Jamarrion Harkless (DT) – Purdue
Max Anderson (IOL) – Tennessee
Jovantae Barnes (RB) – Oklahoma
Aaron Gates (DB) – Florida
Kenny Minchey (QB) – Notre Dame
Coleton Price (C) – Baylor
Ahmad Breaux (EDGE) – LSU
Hasaan Sykes (CB) – Western Carolina
Antonio O’Berry (EDGE) – Gardner-Webb
Tavion Wallace (LB) – Arkansas
