Kentucky knows Santa Clara is a 'great' and 'disciplined team' eyeing an upset: 'Definitely it's not an easy game'

There is a reason Santa Clara over Kentucky became one of the hottest upset picks of March Madness entering the opening weekend, the Broncos ranked among the best in the country at taking and making threes, forcing turnovers and controlling the offensive glass, leading to a No. 38 overall grade by KenPom nationally with the No. 21 offense. Star talent is obvious, led by Allen Graves as a potential first-rounder, but it’s a group that also garners a deep bench and attacks many of the Wildcats’ vulnerabilities.

Duke’s Maliq Brown said after the Blue Devils’ near-disaster vs. Sienna in the first round that they ‘thought it was going to be a cakewalk going into this game’ before escaping with the 71-65 win. Don’t expect a similar mindset going into UK’s battle vs. SCU.

If the Wildcats underestimate the Broncos, they’ll return to Lexington with a big fat loss.

“They’re the leading team in steals — number one team in steals — and their big man is their first place steals (player) on their team, so definitely their defense stands out, their transition offense stands out, and their actions stand out as well,” Kam Williams said. “They’re a great team, led by a great coach, great players, so definitely it’s not an easy game.

“This is definitely a high-performance game, high-competition game, so definitely need to take care of business on our side and not forget what we’re doing.”

That was the general vibe for the rest of the locker room, knowing that Santa Clara made it to the WCC Tournament championship for a reason and beat multiple NCAA Tournament teams throughout the year — including Kentucky on Friday, if the Wildcats aren’t careful.

“It’s a different team than we’ve seen. They’re really good, really physical,” Malachi Moreno said. “They love to play in transition. They shoot a lot of threes, but they also gather up a lot of their long misses. Just controlling the glass and kind of taking away the transition threes and taking away a lot of the three-pointers. It’s really been a main focal point for us.”

“I feel like they are a great team, as well. Great coach and group of guys,” Denzel Aberdeen added. “They all play for each other. They get out in transition a lot. They are a really good defending team also. They are very physical. They are going to reach, grab and all of that. We got to take care of the ball on the offensive side. We have to do what we have to do on offense to play for each other and make plays.”

There will be no disrespect coming from Kentucky’s side, but it’s also fair to say the Wildcats are confident going into the matchup and feel there are windows to take advantage of if they do their jobs. Santa Clara is physical, but this group has proven it can be physical, too. The Broncos make shots and get stops, but so can the Wildcats.

Both teams are deserving, but only one can win.

“They’re a West Coast team. They’re in a different conference than we are, but I think we will match up pretty well — especially with the physicality and everything like that,” Mo Dioubate said. “I think we’re going to bring a fight. We’re going to bring a fight. I know that.”

The ball is in Kentucky’s court, as far as Otega Oweh is concerned. If the Wildcats play up to their standard they’ve set for themselves, they will win.

If not, we’ll be talking about a group that chose to be the nail rather than the hammer — and saw its season end in devastating fashion.

“They are really a disciplined team I would say. They play for each other,” Oweh said. “They are really good in transition. They try to get shots up quick. On top of that, they play really good defense.

“Kind of like what I said earlier, this is all stuff that we have seen before. We just got to go out there and execute and focus on what we do instead of what they do. Obviously they are a really good team and we just got to go out there and impose our will, really.”

We’ll see if they have the answers to that test at 12:15 p.m. ET, live on CBS.

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