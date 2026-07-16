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WATCH: Kentucky vs. La Familia Highlights

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
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The Kentucky Wildcat mascot and cheerleaders during a game at Rupp Arena - Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio

Mark Pope‘s third Kentucky team is back on the hardwood as a team. The Cats are trying to get better this summer. This UK squad with a bunch of new faces received a unique challenge this week.

The Cats faced the old Cats in a scrimmage against the La Familia squad at the Joe Craft Center on Wednesday. This meeting went to the young kids in a 31-19 contest that was kept short. We now have some video evidence of that scrimmage from this weekend.

Kentucky’s social media account posted highlights of the run on Thursday evening. Smash that play button.

What happened in Kentucky’s practice vs. La Familia at the Joe Craft Center (KSR+)

Come for the Andrew Harrison layup, stay for the Ousmane N’Diaye three-pointer. The highlight package includes Pope telling his team to show the alums some love and includes some dunks from Malachi Moreno.

Young met out this week at the Craft Center.

La Familia Roster

La Familia will take the floor this weekend in a three-game series against The Ville. Jon Hood will be doing the coaching. Twany Beckham is the general manager. This is what the roster looks like as Kentucky’s alumni team looks to make a deep run in the TBT.

NamePositionHeightCollege
Willie Cauley-SteinCenter7’0″Kentucky
Andrew HarrisonPoint Guard6’6″Kentucky
Kahlil WhitneySmall Forward6’7″Kentucky
Archie Goodwin*Guard6’5″Kentucky
DeAndre LigginsShooting Guard6’6″Kentucky
Marcus LeePower Forward6’11”Kentucky / Cal
James Mainor-BellGuard6’0″Talladega College
Sean McNeilGuard6’4″West Virginia / Ohio State
Chris CoffeyForward6’7″Georgetown College (KY)
Darryl MorsellGuard6’2″Maryland / Marquette

* Not available for Game 1

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Curated by editors

2026-07-16
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