WATCH: Kentucky vs. La Familia Highlights

Mark Pope‘s third Kentucky team is back on the hardwood as a team. The Cats are trying to get better this summer. This UK squad with a bunch of new faces received a unique challenge this week.

The Cats faced the old Cats in a scrimmage against the La Familia squad at the Joe Craft Center on Wednesday. This meeting went to the young kids in a 31-19 contest that was kept short. We now have some video evidence of that scrimmage from this weekend.

Kentucky’s social media account posted highlights of the run on Thursday evening. Smash that play button.

You want highlights??? We got highlights pic.twitter.com/oYzEOcbflc — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 16, 2026

What happened in Kentucky’s practice vs. La Familia at the Joe Craft Center (KSR+)

Come for the Andrew Harrison layup, stay for the Ousmane N’Diaye three-pointer. The highlight package includes Pope telling his team to show the alums some love and includes some dunks from Malachi Moreno.

Young met out this week at the Craft Center.

La Familia Roster

La Familia will take the floor this weekend in a three-game series against The Ville. Jon Hood will be doing the coaching. Twany Beckham is the general manager. This is what the roster looks like as Kentucky’s alumni team looks to make a deep run in the TBT.

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin* Guard 6’5″ Kentucky DeAndre Liggins Shooting Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Marcus Lee Power Forward 6’11” Kentucky / Cal James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette

* Not available for Game 1

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