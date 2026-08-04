Kentucky's Lance Heard named to watch list for nation’s top interior lineman

Buzz around the return of the Big Blue Wall continues to build ahead of Will Stein‘s head coaching debut.

On Tuesday, Kentucky offensive lineman Lance Heard was tabbed to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, an award given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Expected to suit up at left tackle for the Wildcats in 2026, Heard has already hauled in preseason All-SEC Second Team (media, Athlon Sports) and Third Team (Phil Steele) honors.

Heard transferred to Kentucky in the offseason after spending three seasons in the SEC. He started his college career at LSU in 2023 before moving into a full-time starting role at Tennessee in 2024 and 2025. He has 24 total starts and 35 games played under his belt, allowing only three sacks across 1,700-plus college snaps. In the business, we call that being pretty good.

A four-star high school recruit out of Monroe (LA) Neville, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Heard was considered the 8th-best player to enter the transfer portal this offseason by On3. He was one of 68 interior linemen (21 offensive tackles, 18 guards, 16 defensive tackles, and 13 centers) to make the Outland Trophy watch list.

Heard is the headliner of what is expected to be a revamped offensive line for the Wildcats this fall. The Big Blue Wall was not playing up to its usual standards in recent years, but Stein made sure to address that in the portal. CBS Sports recently ranked Kentucky’s offensive line as a top three unit in the country. New OL coach Cutter Leftwich has plenty to work with, fueled by a future NFL player in Heard.

“This guy’s got all the attributes to be a first-round draft pick,” Stein said of Heard at SEC Media Days last month.

Heard will slide in at left tackle for Stein, while Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola (left guard), Baylor transfer Coleton Price (center), Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen (right guard), and returnee Malachi Wood (right tackle) fill out the rest of the front line. Notre Dame transfer QB Kenny Minchey should have plenty of protection in the pocket this season.