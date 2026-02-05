Kentucky Lands 3-Star IOL Brady Hull: 'We're Going to Get This Thing Rolling'

Brady Hull has committed to Kentucky, he tells KSR. The 2027 three-star offensive lineman becomes Will Stein‘s first commit in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound interior offensive lineman from Pulaski County (Somerset, KY) sat down with KSR+ to break down his decision. He chose Kentucky over South Carolina.

“Obviously, it’s a really tough decision. I’m grateful for every opportunity,” Hull said. “It just came down to culture and the vision they see in me. I’m really excited for it.”

Hull became a top priority for Kentucky in the 2027 class as soon as Stein was hired as head coach. His recent visit to Kentucky for Junior Day helped seal the deal.

“Ever since I got there on Junior Day, the energy they had, the whole vibe, was just amazing,” Hull said. “They told me their plan for me, and I just loved the development part of it. I know they’re going to do a great job with me. I believe in them, and I know they believe in me. We’re going to get this thing rolling.”

Cutter Leftwich Played a Key Role in His Commitment

It wasn’t just Will Stein who did the heavy lifting in Brady Hull’s recruitment. Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich was a key factor in the decision.

“Coach Leftwich is a very intelligent guy. He knows what he’s doing,” Hull said. “I love the offense they run. Their offense really stands out in terms of the offensive linemen and develops them. Everybody sees what they’re doing. He’s done a great job with his energy. He’s one of the best offensive line coaches I’ve ever been around. Since he’s so young, I can relate to him and go to him whenever I need anything.”

As Kentucky’s first 2027 commit, Hull is going to start doing some recruiting of his own. He said he’s going to work with Leftwich, run game coordinator Derek Warehime, and others to build out the class.

“We’re going to go at it together,” he said.

Brady Hull’s Game

Somerset (Kentucky) Pulaski County three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull is the nation’s No. 551 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Hull as the No. 59 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class.

“I want to go in there and start to compete for the job. Obviously, I don’t want to be good only on the field, but I want to be good off the field as well,” Hull said. “I’m going to get developed on and off the field to get smarter and learn football. My dream was always to be a coach, so I want to learn the game and give it back to the community.”

Hull said he’s going to work on becoming stronger ahead of the college game. He said he has “pretty good feet” but wants to work on his feet and hand placement.

“I’m very physical,” Hull said. “I love to do the dirty work. I just love the game of football and give it my all. They’re getting a stud. I’m excited to compete and find my home.”