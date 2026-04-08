Kentucky lands a commitment from 2027 cornerback Miguel Wilson

While Mark Pope works the transfer portal for next year’s basketball team, Will Stein is locking up commitments for the future of Kentucky Football.

Today, Stein and his staff landed a commitment from Miguel Wilson, a three-star cornerback out of Mobile (Ala.) Vigor. Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett first broke the news that Wilson picked the Wildcats over offers from Georgia Tech, NC State, Colorado, and West Virginia, among others.

Wilson is ranked as the No. 882 player and the 83rd-best cornerback in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Additionally, he’s considered the 31st-best junior in Alabama after tallying 56 tackles and four interceptions for Vigor this past season.

Wilson is Kentucky’s sixth commitment in the 2027 class. Welcome aboard.

Kentucky’s Class of 2027 commitments