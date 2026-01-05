Kentucky Lands Baylor Center Transfer Coleton Price

Kentucky has landed a commitment in the transfer portal. Baylor center transfer Coleton Price has committed to Kentucky following his visit, he tells KSR+.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound center started his official visit on Friday, Jan. 2, and came away from the visit with a commitment. Price was eying visits to South Carolina, Alabama, and Ole Miss, but instead decided to commit after his first visit.

Price spent the last four seasons in Dave Aranda‘s program and was a three-year starter. During the 2024 season, Price was rated by PFF as a 66.3 in pass block, a 69.1 in run block, and a 68.0 overall offensive grade.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

Coleton Price’s Game

Coleton Price was a three-star prospect out of high school, who took a redshirt season in 2022. During the 2023 campaign, Baylor inserted the young player in at center halfway through the season. Price never let go of that position.

The 318-pound interior offensive lineman started the final six games of the 2023 season. That led to 13 starts in 2024. Price came back in 2025 and started all 12 games as a redshirt junior. The transfer with one year of eligibility remaining has started 31 consecutive games.