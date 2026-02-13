Kentucky Lands In-State Commitment from Larron Westmoreland

The week started with the J-Town Goose Wrangler stealing headlines. We’re ending the week with news that one of J-Town’s most talented athletes is committing to Kentucky.

Larron Westmoreland announced on Friday that he will be a Wildcat. The 6-foot-5 defensive back is a three-star prospect and the No. 13 player in the state of Kentucky, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Steve Wiltfong recently wrote, “He will be one of the highest-rated players in the state when it’s all said and done.”

Louisville had all of the early momentum in Westmoreland’s recruitment. Kentucky stepped in and swiped one of the city’s best players from the Cards. In addition to Louisville, Westmoreland was being recruited by Indiana, South Carolina, Washington, and Virginia Tech, among others.

The new Kentucky coaching staff has added a pair of players from the 2027 class. Pulaski County IOL Brady Hull was the first to pop. QB DJ Hunter committed to the previous coaching staff.

Westmoreland might be best served with the tag “ATH.” He played on both sides of the line of scrimmage at almost every skill position for J-Town last season. He combined to score 15 touchdowns and had 769 yards from scrimmage, but his defensive numbers really popped off the page. Westmoreland tallied 67 tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and three tackles for loss. He was also a returner who took at least one kickoff to the house.

An exceptional athlete, Westmoreland is a standout for the Chargers’ basketball program. He played in a pair of games at Rupp Arena last year, helping J-Town score a monumental first-round upset of top-ranked St. X in the Sweet 16, before the Chargers lost a one-point heartbreak to South Oldham. In two Sweet 16 games, Westmoreland scored 23 points and had 17 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists, and a blocked shot.

A successful recruiting campaign starts by securing commitments from the top in-state talents. Westmoreland is an outstanding athlete and a significant pick-up for the Kentucky Wildcats.

